Long Island this weekend: Kelly Ripa, Alec Baldwin and a furry fundraiser

The Hamptons were full of fundraisers this weekend, and big celebrity names were there to both host and attend.

The Super Saturday fundraiser, an event that was hosted this year by Kelly Ripa and Donna Karan, is a world-famous designer garage sale, with luxury name brands discounted up to 50%. Last year, the event raised more than $3 million, with proceeds going to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. Also spotted at this event were Nicky Hilton, actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria.

"Real Housewives of New York" alum Jill Zarin showed her support at the 10th annual Hamptons Happening Feast in Bridgehamtpon, a benefit for the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation. Also being honored at this event was fashion designer Betsey Johnson.

Singer Loudon Wainwright III performed at the nonprofit event Gimme Shelter, an animal rescue program that saves dogs from kill shelters. Hosting the event were WNBC news anchor Chuck Scarborough and his wife Ellen at their home in Southampton.

Check out what’s happening next weekend around Long Island here: nwsdy.li/W4KKVa.