Long Island this weekend: Molly Sims, Martha Stewart and a polo challenge

The East End was a hot spot for celebrities this weekend, filled with fundraisers, polo and a very pink party.

The Bridgehampton Polo Club once again held the Bridgehampton Polo Challenge, where some of the world's best equestrians competed for first place. Several Real Housewives of New York made appearances at the event, including Jill Zarin, Marysol Patton and Kelly Bensimon.

North Haven was having a party of its own on Saturday, Aug. 16. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hamptons Paddle & Party for Pink, at the home of Lisa and Richard Perry, was filled to the brim with big names. Model and actress Molly Sims, Martha Stewart and fitness expert Tracy Anderson were there to support the cause, as well as Mary-Kate Olsen and her boyfriend, Olivier Sarkozy. The proceeds of the event went toward breast cancer research and funding.

Those who just felt like letting loose and dancing the night away attended 1OAK in Southampton, where producer and rapper Lil Jon was a guest DJ.

Check out what’s happening next weekend around Long Island here: nwsdy.li/W4KKVa.