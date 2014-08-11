Long Island this weekend: Steve Martin, Isaac Mizrahi and celeb authors

It was a weekend filled with fashion, food trucks and folk music on the East End.

Kicking off on Friday was the Great Food Truck Derby in Bridgehampton, where gourmet food trucks served all sorts of fare. This delicious event helped to raise money for the Hayground schoolyard, providing culinary arts and training for students.

North Haven was having a wild time at the annual “Get Wild!” fundraiser, whose proceeds go to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center of the Hamptons. This swanky event was part cocktail party, part silent auction, and had stars such as Steve Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi was this year’s party host.

For the bookworms out there, Authors Night at the East Hampton Library was the place to be. This lavish fundraiser's profits all go to the upkeep of the library, and had big name celebs help out. Chef and TV personality Giada De Laurentiis was there to show off her book "Giada's Feel Good Food," and actress Lee Grant was there to promote her book, "I Said Yes to Everything." Notable names, such as actor Alec Baldwin and former New York Gov. George Pataki, attended.

Ending the weekend on a high note was Donavon Frankenreiter, a folk musician who hung out at the Surf Lodge in Montauk. His free show invited fans to jam out to his easygoing melodies — and if you couldn’t catch him there, he’ll be playing at the Stephen Talkhouse today and Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Check out what’s happening next weekend around Long Island here: nwsdy.li/W4KKVa.