TikTok as a career: Long Islanders use social media to grow businesses

Followers: 2M

Known for: Her cast of characters

Bastos wants to be a professional actress — and she's thrilled that her TikTok account gives her the opportunity to entertain millions with the kooky characters she has created. “It was very empowering in that way,” she says of the platform.

Bastos might impersonate a Long Island mom or an aunt, or an old woman. Unlike many other TikTok content creators, she doesn't focus on her actual real life. “I hate sharing my personal life. It's too much pressure for me. It takes a special kind of person to be vulnerable,” she says.

Bastos launched her TikTok career in 2020. And yes, it's her career now — she's been able to quit her job as a nanny and support herself through monetizing her social media presence, she says. She was able to move to Los Angeles so she can also take improv classes and go to auditions. She's started to be recognized in person, she says, even on a vacation to Europe this summer. “It shows you how far the reach is. If you think about it too long, it's weird — 2.4 million people. I have no idea what that looks like.”