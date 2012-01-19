Lyle Kamesaki is ready for 'Take Off'

When Gambit's Lyle Kamesaki decided to start working on an album three years ago, it was less a plan and more a leap of faith.

"I walked in with nothing," says the Rocky Point singer-songwriter, previously best known for his work with Cortez the Killer. "We were writing, producing and recording as we went along."

Kamesaki says the bulk of the sessions for what would become the "Take Off and Landing" album, out next week, began after a full day's work and ran into the wee hours of the next morning. He holed up in the studio with producer Ido Zmishlany, of Lion of Ido fame, for months -- the two of them playing all the instruments on the songs.

"Every song started with a conversation," Kamesaki says. "What saved us from never finishing were the parameters of the project. . . . It was strangely liberating being so limited that these certain number of instruments had to rub together to make something. Not having the money was a creative inspiration."

And the songs of "Take Off and Landing" are certainly inspired, as Gambit takes pop-leaning melodies and gives them an indie-rock twist. "Lovers in the Basement" is an extremely catchy Third Eye Blind-ish pop song that maintains a bit of an edge. "I'm Sorry" is straightforward rock that would easily fit on a Daughtry album, but Kamesaki's yearning delivery keeps it left of center.

"I gotta be honest," Kamesaki says. "It got darker as we went along, but I still think it sounds hopeful. It's an exploration about being hopeful for yourself."

Gambit plays Mercury Lounge, 217 E. Houston St., Manhattan, 212-260-4700, at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12 through Ticketmaster.

Contact The Long Island Sound at glenn.gamboa@newsday.com or follow @ndmusic on Twitter.