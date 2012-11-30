Mary J. Blige sued over $2.2 million loan

Manhattan-based commercial lender Signature Bank is suing music star Mary J. Blige, claiming she defaulted on a $2.2 million loan.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in New York State Supreme Court, alleges that the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer and her husband, Martin Isaacs, along with Blige's Mary Jane Productions Inc., took out the loan in October 2011 and defaulted in July, according to Reuters. The bank seeks $58,000 interest in addition to the amount of the loan.

Blige's publicist had no comment and the singer's attorney did not return a request for comment, said Rolling Stone magazine.

In May, TD Bank sued Blige's Foundation For Advancement of Women Now (FFAWN) over a $250,000 loan due to have been paid by December 2011. Blige at the time told E!, "I didn't have the right people in the right places doing the right things. This should have never been allowed to happen, but it did and now we are fixing it." The nonprofit foundation focuses on women's education, career development and self-esteem, according to its website.