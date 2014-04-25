Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen make first TV appearance in years on 'Ellen'

Leave it to Ellen DeGeneres.

The host somehow managed to coerce child-stars-turned-fashion designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen out of hiding and onto her set for Friday's "Ellen" show.

Just how did she get them to make their first TV appearance in more than five years? No one knows. (Actually we kind of know: The twins, 27, were there to promote their new Nirvana fragrances, which recently became available at Sephora.)

But more importantly, they are funny, honest and effortlessly cool -- just as any child of the '90s would expect them to be.

(App users, watch the Olsens on "Ellen" here: http://nwsdy.li/1nNODWo)