Meshach Taylor dead; 'Designing Women' actor was 67

Meshach Taylor, best known for his role as assistant Anthony Bouvier on the hit sitcom "Designing Women," has died, his agent confirmed to CNN. He was 67.

"It is with love and gratitude that we sorrowfully announce that our darling, amazingly brilliant and dynamic, Meshach, the incredible father, husband, son and friend has begun his grand transition," his family said in a statement after his death late Saturday at his Los Angeles area home where he had been receiving hospice care. The cause of his death was colorectal cancer, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Taylor also starred in the 1987 box office hit "Mannequin" alongside Andrew McCarthy and "Sex in the City" alum Kim Cattrall, and landed smaller roles in several hit TV shows, including a recent appearance in two episodes of "Criminal Minds."