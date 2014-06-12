Michael Keaton in 'Birdman': First trailer

Is it a superhero film, a surrealist comedy or one of those Hollywood satires about Hollywood? The answer may be all three.

According to a Fox synopsis from about a year ago, "Birdman" is a "black comedy that tells the story of an actor (Keaton) – famous for portraying an iconic superhero – as he struggles to mount a Broadway play. In the days leading up to opening night, he battles his ego and attempts to recover his family, his career, and himself.”

Watch the trailer and you'll see Keaton in fine form, swaggering like a pimp, punching Edward Norton and even nodding to his former fame as Batman. Emma Stone, who recently played Gwen Stacy in the "Spider-Man" movies, brings even more superhero oddness to the project.

Fox released the "Birdman" trailer Thursday in an email blast with little information aside from a general release date ("This Fall"). The director is Alejandro González Iñárritu, an odd choice given his heavyweight resume ("Babel," "Amores perros"). Rounding out the eclectic cast are Amy Ryan, Zach Galifianakis, Naomi Watts and Amy Riseborough.

Check out the trailer, above.