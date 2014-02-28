Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher engaged, reports say

For "That '70s Show" fans, it is most definitely "all alright," because the sitcom's real-life couple is reportedly engaged.

Former co-stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are set to tie the knot, according to People, Us Weekly and several other media sources as of late Thursday. Kunis, 30, stepped out that day in Los Angeles sporting a gorgeous diamond sparkler on THAT finger.

Kunis and Kutcher, 36, have been dating for nearly two years, and since then have appeared to be one of the happiest and most stable couples in Hollywood, engaging in adorable PDA and taking lavish vacations together. For all those reasons, their engagement comes as no surprise. Rumors have swirled for many months that marriage would be in the couple's future, but with a somewhat nasty divorce battle raging between Kutcher and Demi Moore, it made sense he was putting a proposal on hold. Kutcher and Moore's divorce became final last November, about two years after they split. (Moore, 51, sought spousal support and payment for legal fees from Kutcher, and the exes reportedly disagreed about how to divide their estimated $300 million fortune last year, according to People.)

The newly engaged couple played romantic interests on "That '70s Show," which ran on Fox from 1998 (when she was a 15-year-old unknown and he was a Calvin Klein model) to 2006. Kunis shared in a 2001 interview that an on-screen kiss with Kutcher was her first-ever -- a revelation he discovered through the press that same year. Does an unscripted love story get any cuter?