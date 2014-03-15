Miley Cyrus adds ‘Sad Kitty’ tattoo to her resume
The cat didn't get Miley Cyrus' tongue, so it settled for some lip service.
The songstress is back in the news thanks to a new tattoo in a rather unique spot that she posted on Instagram Friday night.
The photo is of a “Sad Kitty” tattoo emblazoned inside her lower lip. The little feline is yellow with a big blue tear.
Cyrus added the hashtags #sadkitty and an homage to the city of Tulsa that included an expletive. Cyrus played a concert in the city Thursday night.
Cyrus’ fan base reacted to her most recent artistic statement with such thoughtful comments as “Yuh have a nice tooth,” “Wwowwhh” and “Meow.”