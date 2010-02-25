Missing man's family calls Larry King 'disrespectful'

Although Walter and Judith Koenig walked off Wednesday night's "Larry King Live," a CNN spokesman says the show bears the couple no ill will.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with them, and we hope they find their son soon," the CNN rep told E! News.

The spokesman declined to say why the couple decided not to appear on air to discuss their missing son, Andrew.

However a source told E! that the Koenigs just became too upset.

The Koenigs had been standing by in their Vancouver hotel room waiting to go on the King show. But they had to wait while King reported on other newsworthy events of Wednesday.

In an interview with TMZ.com, Walter Koenig said King did not give them "enough time to do credit to what we had to say. . . . We felt it was disrespectful."

Andrew Koenig, who played Boner on the '80s sitcom "Growing Pains," disappeared 11 days ago.