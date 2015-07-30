'A Lego Brickumentary' review: Jason Bateman-narrated doc is very long commercial

There isn't much the viewer won't be able to answer about Legos by the end of "A Lego Brickumentary," except, perhaps, why he or she has just watched a 90-minute commercial for Legos. The interlocking plastic building blocks are certainly a phenomenon in the history of the toy business, both here and abroad (they are Danish by birth). Their appeal is to nerds of all ages, incomes and political affiliations. But along with a post-screening trip to the Toys R Us, audiences might want to schedule some deprogramming, because the whole thing comes off as a cult.

It doesn't help that this "Brickumentary" is narrated in chirpy, evangelical fashion by Jason Bateman, or that it's a sales pitch from start to finish. "A Lego Brickumentary" (formerly "Beyond the Brick: A Lego Brickumentary") interviews celebrities obsessed with Legos ("South Park's" Trey Parker, NBA star Dwight Howard, musician Ed Sheeran) and lets us known that adult fans of Legos are called AFOLs (adult fans of Legos). It also tell us that a hot girl at a toy convention is called a "1x5" because they essentially don't exist (Lego doesn't make a 1x5 brick, only 1x4 and 1x6). The original Lego factory -- or factories -- burned down four times. Divine intervention isn't suggested, but you can draw your own conclusions.

The success of last year's "The Lego Movie" may have emboldened Radius, a subsidiary of The Weinstein Co., to release "A Lego Brickumentary" with all its geekiness, hard sell and cross promotions. The construction of a life-size X-Wing Fighter, inspired by the "Star Wars" craft, is interesting, given its scale and the time-lapse photography that accompanies it and every other grandiose piece of Lego composition undertaken by the company's all-male and slightly glass-eyed team of designers. But it also feels like a big plug for Lucasfilm, which hardly needs the help. Neither does Lego.