Alec Baldwin: I'm no longer doing 'Joker' movie

Two days after it was announced that Alec Baldwin had joined Warner Bros.' origin-story movie about the DC Comics supervillain the Joker, the actor has left the project.

"I'm no longer doing that movie," Massapequa native Baldwin, 60, told USA Today on Wednesday, citing “scheduling.” He added, "I'm sure there are 25 guys who can play that part" of Thomas Wayne, father of Bruce Wayne, whose murder helps sets the child on his path to becoming Batman.

Directed and co-written by Huntington native Todd Phillips, best known for his "Hangover" trio of comedies, the film is set for release Oct. 4, 2019. The movie stars Joaquin Phoenix and features Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Marc Maron.