Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to resume filming Thursday, report says

The Alec Baldwin film "Rust," which suspended production in 2021 when a prop gun's accidental live round killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, will resume filming Thursday at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana, a spokesperson for the movie told CNN Tuesday.

Producer-star Baldwin, who was born in Amityville and raised in Massapequa, and Souza both are returning to the period Western. The resumption was first announced in October as part of a settlement with Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, who comes aboard as an executive producer.

The Hollywood Reporter said in February that new cinematographer Bianca Cline would donate her salary to charity. Baldwin and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, continue to face criminal charges of involuntary manslaughter in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, where the shooting took place; they have pleaded not guilty.