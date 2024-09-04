Tim Burton’s "Beetlejuice" was quite a strange delight in 1988. Centered on a pampered goth teen, Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder), who moves into a haunted house and nearly marries the trickster demon Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the movie struck the perfect balance between classic horror, edgy humor and Disney cuteness. It turned Ryder into an alt-culture darling, gave Keaton a highly memorable role and established Burton as one of those distinctive directors whose last name would be often followed by “-esque."

What happens when you try to recapture the magic of such an original film? The answer is "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

First, the good news: Ryder returns to play the grown-up Lydia, now a "psychic mediator" with a successful TV show and a gothy daughter of her own, Astrid (Jenna Ortega, of Netflix’s "Wednesday"). These two work well together, one Burton star passing the torch to another. ("Wednesday" is a Burton production created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who also wrote this sequel.) The great Catherine O’Hara is back, too, making the most of her role as Lydia’s stepmom, Delia, an endearingly preposterous New York artiste. (Delia’s primal scream videos really do belong in a gallery.)

What about Jeffrey Jones as Charles, Lydia’s hapless dad? Jones hasn’t worked much since registering as a sex offender following a 2002 arrest on charges of possessing child pornography (later dropped). The film distances itself by killing off his character, a bit over-elaborately, in a stop-motion animated flashback; Charles’ funeral is why the Deetz women have gathered at the old house in Winter River, Conn., where they first encountered the trickster-demon Betelgeuse.

It would be tough to make a movie that Keaton can’t shine in (though many have tried). He slides easily back into his role as Betelgeuse, the puckish huckster and tireless skirt-chaser — a lowlife of the afterlife. He’s on the run from his dead wife, the witchy Delores (Monica Belluci). Reminded that she is a powerful soul-sucker, he replies with a leer, "You can say that again."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Like many sequels, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is made of several small stories that don’t quite add up to one. There’s the mother-daughter story, but also a mother-boyfriend story (Justin Theroux plays Rory, Lydia’s smarmy producer and beau) and daughter-boyfriend story (featuring a seductive Arthur Conti in his feature-film debut as Jeremy, a local misfit). Another story gets totally forgotten (what happened to the French graffiti artist?) and yet another just confuses things (Willem Dafoe plays Wolf Jackson, a dead cop-show actor who now runs the Afterlife Crime Unit). To keep us on our toes, Burton pushes the gore — and language — to the PG-13 limit; very young children may not giggle at the spilled intestines, newly-birthed demons and Delores’ shriveled-up victims.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" has its clever moments and jump-scare laughs, but in the end it can’t recreate the macabre magic of the original. It’s a victim of sequelitis, an all-too-common disease.