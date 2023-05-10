'Beetlejuice 2' to hit theaters in September 2024

“Beetlejuice 2” has a release date, with Warner Bros. announcing Tuesday that the sequel to the 1988 comedy classic is set to hit theaters Sept. 6, 2024.

The movie has been in development since at least February 2022 at Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, according to trade reports. The Tim Burton-directed original starred Michael Keaton as a comically maniacal yet ultimately malevolent supernatural being involved with two ghosts (Geena Davis and Long Island’s Alec Baldwin) and a Goth teenager, Lydia (Winona Ryder).

While the studio has not confirmed details, composer Danny Elfman said earlier this month he was working on the sequel with Burton and Keaton. Trade reports Tuesday said “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega was in talks to join the cast, possibly as Lydia’s daughter, with Justin Theroux in an undetermined role and production expected to begin May 10 in London. “Beetlejuice” grossed $70.7 million in its initial release, on an estimated $15 million budget, and spun off a 1989-91 ABC animated TV series and a 2019 Broadway musical. Additionally, the movie’s Ve Neill, Steve La Porte and Robert Short won the Academy Award for makeup.