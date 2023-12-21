Our critic's top movies of 2023: 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'Maestro,' 8 more

Every year of movies has hits and misses, highs and lows — but 2023 really went to extremes. For proof, look no further than two titles: “Barbie” and “The Marvels.”

Both were led by women in front of the camera and behind it, but the similarities end there. “Barbie,” Greta Gerwig’s conceptual comedy about a living doll, was a rare movie indeed — highly original, cannily topical and a total crowd-pleaser that became the year’s biggest hit, earning $630 million. “The Marvels,” on the other hand, was a creatively bankrupt offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that — for once — couldn’t even pull in a sizable comic-book crowd. It eked out $204 million worldwide to become the lowest earner in Marvel history.

So, the lingering question of this post-pandemic period remains: Are the movies back? Despite some mixed messages, I’d say yes. Heck, even the Golden Globes are back! Also back this year was the usual mix of gold-plated Hollywood productions, charming “small” films and young-and-hungry indie features. With that, here’s my list of the best movies from a wildly uneven year.

1. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in “Killers of the Flower Moon." Credit: Apple TV +/Melinda Sue Gordon

Martin Scorsese’s early-1900s drama about a wealthy Osage woman (Lily Gladstone), her predatory white husband (Leonardo DiCaprio) and a string of horrifying murders is really the story of America itself. It confronts this country’s deep-seated racism without getting preachy and pays tribute to Osage culture without pandering. The bluesy score — modern yet somehow perfect — is by the late Robbie Robertson.

2. MAESTRO

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein and Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre in Netflix's "Maestro." Credit: Netflix/Jason McDonald

Bradley Cooper’s biopic of Leonard Bernstein is a big movie — so full of joy, love and pain that it’s hard to describe in this small space. Focusing on the conductor’s marriage to Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan) and his secret affairs with men, the film paints a picture that’s glamorous, complicated and tender all at once. Following “A Star is Born,” Cooper — once again both director and star — seems determines to keep the spirit of Hollywood’s Golden Age alive.

3. THE HOLDOVERS

(l-r.) Dominic Sessa, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Paul Giamatti in "The Holdovers." Credit: Focus Features/Seacia Pavao

Nearly 20 years after “Sideways,” director Alexander Payne and actor Paul Giamatti reunite for this comedy-drama about a cranky boarding school teacher forced to spend Christmas break with his students. Giamatti is perfect as a tweed-clad misanthrope, Da’Vine Joy Randolph is the school’s grieving cook (both just earned Golden Globe nods) and newcomer Dominic Sessa is convincing as a rich kid with real problems. This is a holiday heart warmer, served bittersweet.

4. POOR THINGS

Emma Stone in "Poor Things." Credit: Searchlight Pictures/Yorgos Lanthimos

A woman brought back from the dead (Emma Stone) proves a little too lively for her re-creator (Willem Dafoe) in this feminist fantasy-comedy from Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Lobster”). It’s “Frankenstein,” “Pygmalion” and “Candide” all in one, with sex at its center and capitalism hovering at the edges. It’s also outrageously funny, thanks largely to Mark Ruffalo as a lady-killer who meets his match.

5. OPPENHEIMER

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer." Credit: Universal Pictures/Melinda Sue Gordon

Christopher Nolan, one of our brainiest filmmakers, tackles the creation of the atomic bomb and delves into the existential terror it wrought. Is the movie a masterpiece? Maybe not quite, but it’s a rich, dense slice of historical drama enlivened by several excellent performances. When Oscar nods come around, watch for Cillian Murphy (in the title role), Emily Blunt as Mrs. Oppenheimer and Robert Downey, Jr. as a scheming politician.

6. ANATOMY OF A FALL After a struggling writer plummets to his death, his successful wife is accused of murder — and their sight-impaired little boy must decide whether she’s guilty. Anchored by a prickly performance from Sandra Hüller (“Toni Erdmann”), this French mystery begins as an old-fashioned whodunit, then slowly becomes an autopsy of a marriage. Director Justine Triet co-wrote with her partner, Arthur Harari.

7. NYAD

Annette Bening as Diana Nyad in Netflix's "Nyad." Credit: Netflix/Liz Parkinson

In her 60s, swimmer Diana Nyad (Annette Bening) undertakes a Cuba-to-Florida marathon coached by her lifelong friend Bonnie Stoll (Jodie Foster). Whether you see this story through the lens of age, gender or sexuality (both women are gay), it’s hugely inspirational. It’s also a showcase for two phenomenal actors in peak form. “Nyad” marks the first feature from documentary directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, of “Free Solo.”

8. DREAM SCENARIO Another year, another bizarro movie starring Nicolas Cage — but this one’s a must-see. Cage plays Paul Matthews, a drippy college professor who yearns for recognition and gets it when, for no apparent reason, he begins appearing in millions of people’s dreams. Kristoffer Borgli’s surrealist comedy raises nagging questions: What is fame? Why do we value it? And why do we hold total strangers accountable for the way we react to them?

9. M3GAN

The malevolent titular doll in "M3GAN." Credit: Universal Pictures/Geoffrey Short

Of all the forms artificial intelligence might take, a snotty tween girl might be the most terrifying. That’s the premise of this superb little horror movie, which updates a classic trope — the demonic child — for the ChatGPT age. Made for a modest $12 million, “M3GAN” became a $181 million hit for a reason: It’s smart, scary and tons of fun.

10. BOTTOMS Two gay high-school girls start a fight club that promotes female empowerment — but secretly they just want to score with some cheerleaders. No teen film cliché is left unshattered in Emma Seligman’s topsy-turvy comedy, which combines the next-gen politics of “Booksmart” with the scrappy-dopey charm of “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School.” These kids are definitely all right.