Beyoncé top choice to voice Nala in 'Lion King' remake

World stop -- Beyoncé might be joining the cast of one of your favorite childhood movies.

Variety reports that Queen Bey is director Jon Favreau’s top choice to voice Nala in the upcoming live-action remake of "The Lion King."

Sources reportedly told Variety that the Grammy-award winner has not made a decision yet, as she's currently pregnant with twins.

Donald Glover is to voice Simba and James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Simba’s father, Mufasa.

According to the report, since it’s a voice-acting role, sources say the studio and director will do whatever it takes to accommodate her schedule.