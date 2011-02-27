EntertainmentMovies

Complete list of Academy Awards winners

Melissa Leo accepts the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role for "The Fighter" at the 83rd Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2011, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The following are the winners from the 83rd annual Academy Awards.

BEST PICTURE:
"The King's Speech"

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE:
Colin Firth, "The King's Speech"

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE:
Natalie Portman, "Black Swan"

BEST DIRECTOR:
Tom Hooper, "The King's Speech"

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:
Christian Bale, "The Fighter"

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:
Melissa Leo, "The Fighter"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
"Inside Job"

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
"Toy Story 3"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
"The King's Speech," Screenplay by David Seidler

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
"The Social Network," Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE:
"The Social Network," Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

BEST ORIGINAL SONG:
"We Belong Together" from "Toy Story 3," Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

ACHIEVEMENT IN FILM EDITING:
"The Social Network," Angus Wall and Kirk Baxter

ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS:
"Inception," Paul Franklin, Chris Corbould, Andrew Lockley and Peter Bebb

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM:
"God of Love"

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT:
"Strangers No More"

ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN:
"Alice in Wonderland," Colleen Atwood

ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKEUP:
"The Wolfman," Rick Baker and Dave Elsey

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING:
"Inception," Richard King

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND MIXING:
"Inception," Lora Hirschberg, Gary A. Rizzo and Ed Novick

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM:
"The Lost Thing"

ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY:
"Inception," Wally Pfister

ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION:
"Alice in Wonderland," Robert Stromberg (Production Design), Karen O'Hara (Set Decoration)

