Complete list of Academy Awards winners

The following are the winners from the 83rd annual Academy Awards.

BEST PICTURE:

"The King's Speech"

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE:

Colin Firth, "The King's Speech"

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE:

Natalie Portman, "Black Swan"

BEST DIRECTOR:

Tom Hooper, "The King's Speech"

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:

Christian Bale, "The Fighter"

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:

Melissa Leo, "The Fighter"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

"Inside Job"

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

"Toy Story 3"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

"The King's Speech," Screenplay by David Seidler

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

"The Social Network," Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE:

"The Social Network," Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

BEST ORIGINAL SONG:

"We Belong Together" from "Toy Story 3," Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

ACHIEVEMENT IN FILM EDITING:

"The Social Network," Angus Wall and Kirk Baxter

ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS:

"Inception," Paul Franklin, Chris Corbould, Andrew Lockley and Peter Bebb



BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM:

"God of Love"

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT:

"Strangers No More"

ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN:

"Alice in Wonderland," Colleen Atwood

ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKEUP:

"The Wolfman," Rick Baker and Dave Elsey

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING:

"Inception," Richard King

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND MIXING:

"Inception," Lora Hirschberg, Gary A. Rizzo and Ed Novick

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM:

"The Lost Thing"

ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY:

"Inception," Wally Pfister

ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION:

"Alice in Wonderland," Robert Stromberg (Production Design), Karen O'Hara (Set Decoration)