Complete list of Academy Awards winners
The following are the winners from the 83rd annual Academy Awards.
BEST PICTURE:
"The King's Speech"
PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE:
Colin Firth, "The King's Speech"
PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE:
Natalie Portman, "Black Swan"
BEST DIRECTOR:
Tom Hooper, "The King's Speech"
PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:
Christian Bale, "The Fighter"
PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:
Melissa Leo, "The Fighter"
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
"Inside Job"
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
"Toy Story 3"
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
"The King's Speech," Screenplay by David Seidler
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
"The Social Network," Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE:
"The Social Network," Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
BEST ORIGINAL SONG:
"We Belong Together" from "Toy Story 3," Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
ACHIEVEMENT IN FILM EDITING:
"The Social Network," Angus Wall and Kirk Baxter
ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS:
"Inception," Paul Franklin, Chris Corbould, Andrew Lockley and Peter Bebb
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM:
"God of Love"
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT:
"Strangers No More"
ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN:
"Alice in Wonderland," Colleen Atwood
ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKEUP:
"The Wolfman," Rick Baker and Dave Elsey
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING:
"Inception," Richard King
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND MIXING:
"Inception," Lora Hirschberg, Gary A. Rizzo and Ed Novick
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM:
"The Lost Thing"
ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY:
"Inception," Wally Pfister
ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION:
"Alice in Wonderland," Robert Stromberg (Production Design), Karen O'Hara (Set Decoration)