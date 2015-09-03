'Concussion' hits hard on NFL, Sony emails show

SonyPictures insists that the Will Smith film "Concussion" -- in which he plays forensic pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, who uncovered the fatal effects of repeated head trauma suffered by pro footballers -- was not "softened" to placate the NFL, The Associated Press reports. Emails leaked by last year's hack of Sony Pictures Entertainment revealed executives, lawyers and filmmakers making edits to the film after wrestling with whether "Concussion" would antagonize the NFL. After a comprehensive review of those emails, The New York Times on Tuesday reported that Sony blunted parts of the film to avoid upsetting the NFL. In a statement yesterday, Sony Pictures called that story "misleading" and noted it was written without the benefit of seeing the film.