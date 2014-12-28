David Ryall dead; 'Harry Potter' actor was 79

Actor David Ryall, best known for his role in "Harry Potter," has died, according to reports.

The 79-year-old, who played Elphias Doge in 2010's "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1," passed away on Dec. 25.

Ryall's daughter confirmed the news via Twitter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

English actor and writer Mark Gatiss also tweeted about Ryall's passing writing, "The great David Ryall left us on Christmas Day. A twinkling, brilliant, wonderful actor I was privileged to call a friend. RIP."

Ryall had most recently appeared in several British T.V. series and theater productions.