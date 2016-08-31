Don Cheadle’s ‘Miles Ahead,’ ‘Maggie’s Plan’ up for Oscar consideration, plus more movie news

WHO Don Cheadle

THE MOVIE “Miles Ahead”

THE DEAL The actor’s directorial debut, in which he plays jazz legend Miles Davis, has become one of the first two films sent to academy voters for Oscar consideration this season, according to Deadline.com. The other, “Maggie’s Plan,” stars Greta Gerwig as a woman who becomes pregnant via a sperm donor, but soon falls for a married man. Both films were released by Sony Pictures Classics, the company behind such previous Oscar-nominated films as “Frozen River,” “Junebug” and “Animal Kingdom.”

WHO Matt Bomer

THE MOVIE “Anything”

THE DEAL The actor who played a male stripper in the “Magic Mike” movies will play a transgender sex worker in a new drama, Variety reports. Bomer’s character befriends a widower (John Carroll Lynch) who is contemplating suicide after the death of his wife. Timothy McNeill makes his directorial debut with the film, which is based on his play.

WHO Anthony and Joe Russo

THE DEAL The sibling directors behind Marvel’s “Captain America” franchise will team up with China’s Huayi Brothers Media Corp. for a new film and entertainment company, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The still-untitled venture will produce English-language blockbusters for a global market. As a side note, Chinese media regulators recently imposed new morality guidelines on its film industry, banning movies that “express overt admiration for Western lifestyles” or make “improper jokes.”