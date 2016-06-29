EntertainmentMovies

‘Dory’ swims toward July 4 weekend’s all-time box-office champs

Hank the octopus and Dory the fish in "Finding Dory.

Hank the octopus and Dory the fish in "Finding Dory. Credit: Disney / Pixar

By Daniel Bubbeodaniel.bubbeo@newsday.comdbubbeo1014

Audiences have been hooked on “Finding Dory,” Disney’s fish tale that’s topped the box office for the past two weekends. And it’s looking like the catch of the holiday weekend as well.

This weekend’s newcomers — “The BFG,” “The Purge: Election Year” and “The Legend of Tarzan” — don’t seem likely to break any box-office records. And they probably won’t unseat these movies that had the biggest Fourth of July weekend openings according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON (2011) — The popular film franchise eclipsed its competition with a weekend gross of $97.9 million.

SPIDER-MAN 2 (2004) — Tobey Maguire played the webmaster who spun $88.1 million in box-office gold his first weekend.

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013) — The movie featured Pharrell Williams’ smash “Happy” but the real joy was its opening weekend take of $83.5 million

TRANSFORMERS (2007) — The series got off to a high-voltage start with $70.5 million in ticket sales.

WAR OF THE WORLDS (2005) — This remake of the H.G. Wells story of aliens overtaking Earth began on an out-of-this-world note — $64.9 million.

SEE PHOTOSThe 50 biggest box office hits of all time

 

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?