Ex-ambassador hopes Ben Affleck credits Canada

TORONTO -- The former Canadian ambassador to Iran, who protected Americans at great personal risk during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, says it will reflect poorly on director Ben Affleck if he doesn't say a few words about Canada's role should "Argo" win the Oscar for best picture Sunday.

But Ken Taylor, who said he feels slighted by the movie because it makes Canada look like a meek observer to CIA heroics in the rescue of six U.S. Embassy staff members, is not expecting it.

"I would hope he would," Taylor, 78, said Friday. But he added that given what's happened in the past few months, "I'm not necessarily anticipating anything."

Taylor kept the Americans hidden at his residence and the home of his deputy, John Sheardown, in Tehran and facilitated their escape by arranging plane tickets and persuading the Ottawa government to issue fake passports. He also agreed to go along with the CIA's film production cover story to get the Americans out of Iran.

Taylor became a hero in Canada and the United States afterward. He felt the role that he and other Canadians played in helping the Americans to freedom was minimized in the film. "In general it makes it seem like the Canadians were just along for the ride. The Canadians were brave. Period," he said.

Affleck said in a statement Friday that he thought Taylor's issues had been resolved.

"I admire Ken very much for his role in rescuing the six houseguests. I consider him a hero. In light of my many conversations as well as a change to an end card that Ken requested I am surprised that Ken continues to take issue with the film," Affleck said. "I spoke to him recently when he asked me to narrate a documentary he is prominently featured in and yet he didn't mention any lingering concerns. I agreed to do it and I look forward to seeing Ken at the recording."

Taylor told the AP Saturday that he would take the "high road" after hearing what Affleck said in the statement.