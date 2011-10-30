Feline fairy tale tops weekend box office

The "Shrek" spinoff "Puss in Boots" landed on all fours, opening with an estimated $34 million to lead the box office.

The DreamWorks 3-D animated film, distributed by Paramount Pictures, proved the popular character voiced by Antonio Banderas was a big enough draw outside the "Shrek" franchise.

The PG-rated "Puss in Boots" scored with family audiences on the weekend before Halloween, and also drew a large Hispanic crowd, which made up 35 percent of its audience.

Though the box office for the top 12 movies was up 7.8 percent from the corresponding weekend last year, it was still affected by the unseasonable winter storm on the East Coast and the appeal of the Game 7 broadcast of baseball's World Series on Friday night. DreamWorks estimated the storm took several million from "Puss in Boots." The new release from 20th Century Fox, the Justin Timberlake sci-fi thriller "In Time," was down as much as 20 percent Saturday in markets like New York and Philadelphia. But the largest estimated opening didn't happen in North America.

"The Adventures of Tintin," which is being distributed overseas by Sony Pictures and Paramount Pictures, opened in 19 international markets and hauled in $55.8 million.

The performance-capture 3-D animated film, directed by Steven Spielberg and adapted from the beloved Belgian comic series, was especially popular in France, where its $21.5 million was the largest opening for a non-sequel Hollywood film. The film opens in the U.S. on Dec. 21.

"We're still waiting for the holiday season to kick in in earnest as we get into November," said Paul Dergarabedian, box-office analyst for Hollywood.com. "The holiday season is going to be very strong at the box office."Paramount Pictures also claimed the weekend's second top-performing movie with the low-budget horror film "Paranormal Activity 3." That film took in $18.5 million in its second week of release, bringing its cumulative total to $81.3 million. Paramount's "Footloose" was the fourth film on the weekend, adding $5.4 million for a three-week total of $38.4 million.

"In Time" opened with $12 million domestically but took in more ($14.5 million) overseas.

The biggest disappointment was "The Rum Diary," the Hunter S. Thompson adaptation starring Johnny Depp. It opened weakly, earning just $5 million, a low figure for a film headlined by Depp and which cost an estimated $50 million to make.

But the solid opening for "Puss in Boots" was much needed for DreamWorks. The company said Tuesday its net income fell by half in the third quarter as its early summer release, "Kung Fu Panda 2," did not haul in as much at the box office as last year's "Shrek Forever After." Reviews and audience reaction have been positive for "Puss in Boots." Its release date was moved up a week to essentially give the film more time to run in theaters before other large fall movies are released. It added $17 million internationally, with most of that coming from Russia.

"We always looked at this as a two-weekend release strategy, so we think we've got a good start on that plan," said Anne Globe, head of worldwide marketing and consumer products at DreamWorks. "Being the number one movie and the likely Halloween weekend record-breaker, we're well-positioned to go into week two as well as play through the holidays." Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Hollywood.com. Where available, latest international numbers are also included. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. "Puss in Boots," $34 million. ($17 million international.) 2. "Paranormal Activity 3," $18.5 million. ($17 million international.) 3. "In Time," $12 million. ($14.5 million international.) 4. "Footloose," $5.4 million. ($1.4 million international.) 5. "The Rum Diary," $5 million.

6. "Real Steel," $4.7 million.

7. "The Three Musketeers," $3.5 million.

8. "The Ides of March," $2.7 million.

9. "Moneyball," $2.4 million.

10. "Courageous," $1.8 million.