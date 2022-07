'Fifty Shades' movies gets release dateAug. 1, 2014, may be a little hotter than usual, since producer Dana Brunetti yesterday announced it as the release date for the movie version of E.L. James' erotic best-seller "Fifty Shades of Grey." Earlier this month, Deadline.com announced that director Sam Taylor-Johnson would helm the movie for Universal Pictures and Focus Features. Brunetti, Michael De Luca and James are producing the drama.