'Finding Dory': Does the film feature Disney-Pixar's first lesbian couple?

A new trailer for “Finding Dory” has started speculation that the highly-anticipated sequel may be the first Disney-Pixar flick to feature a lesbian couple.

The latest preview for the follow-up to 2003’s “Finding Nemo” includes a scene where a toddler is knocked over by a stroller and drops her sippy cup. The scene then turns to two women walking in front of the child. “Poor baby, let me get that for you,” one of the women says as she picks up the cup.

The seconds-long scene caused social media users to speculate that the two women were a couple and perhaps the child’s parents.

The discussion comes on the heels of two other social media campaigns involving LGBT characters in blockbuster films. #GiveElsaAGirlfriend had some users asking Disney to give the popular princess a female love interest in the upcoming “Frozen” sequel and #GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend revealed that some Marvel fans hope the superhero has a same-sex partner in upcoming movies.

“Finding Dory” hits theaters on June 17.