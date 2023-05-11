Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis set for 'Freaky Friday' sequel

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis will be getting their “Freaky Friday” back on, with Disney confirming that a sequel to their 2003 body-swap comedy is in development and the stars are in talks to reprise their daughter-mother roles.

The studio on Wednesday told The New York Times that Elyse Hollander is writing the screenplay. Hollander, who has scripted several short films, made the movie industry’s annual “Black List” of the year’s best unproduced screenplays for her features “Blonde Ambition” (2016) and “Queens of the Stoned Age” (2018).

“Pinch me moment,” Hollander, 33, tweeted Wednesday with a link to the Times article.

Curtis in February had all but declared that a sequel was in the works. "It’s going to happen,” she told the trade magazine Variety at the Producers Guild Awards. “Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Oscar winner, 64, told the Times that, “As I went around the world [promoting her 2022 film] ‘Halloween Ends,’ people wanted to know if there was going to be another ‘Freaky Friday.’ Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’ ”

Added Lohan, 36, who was raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick and now lives in Dubai, “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

On her Instagram and Facebook, Lohan posted the article’s headline and a still image from the 2003 movie and wrote, “Reunited and it feels so good,” followed by a smiley-face emoji. Her mother, Dina Lohan, of Merrick, commented on the Instagram post, “What fun we all had on the first Freaky Friday now we all get to reunite once again ‘Dreams Really Do Come True’ so proud of you sweetheart.”

Curtis on Facebook wrote in all capital letters, “It's wacky Wednesday that should have posted on freaky Friday!” and added in normal text, “Duh! Whatev! EXCITED!”

Based on Mary Rodgers' well-received 1972 children’s novel, “Freaky Friday” first was made into a Disney movie in 1976, with Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris as the daughter-mother pair. Following a 1995 ABC TV-movie version starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann, the 2003 Disney film was a hit grossing $160.8 million worldwide on a budget of $20 million.