'Gnomeo' still box-office king in 3rd week

Walt Disney's "Gnomeo & Juliet," an animated 3-D twist on "Romeo and Juliet," took in $14.2 million in its third week of release, leading the box office on Oscar weekend, The Associated Press reports.

In a lighthearted, G-rated version of the Shakespeare drama, the film uses garden gnomes in roles usually reserved for heavyweights of the stage.

It was a surprising upset win for "Gnomeo," which bested underperforming debuts from Owen Wilson and Nicolas Cage.

"Gnomeo," whose lead characters are voiced by James McAvoy and Emily Blunt, has now earned a total of $75.1 million.