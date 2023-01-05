Golden Globes: 'Fabelmans,' 'Banshees' expected to dominate

For decades, the Golden Globes could be described with one word: Unpredictable. These days, a better word might be: Unsinkable.

If you missed the recent saga of the Globes and their parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, here’s a recap. Despite perennial allegations of improper voting, favor-trading and inflated salaries, the Globes always retained their reputation as the Oscars’ younger, hipper cousin. Not until 2021, when The Los Angeles Times revealed that the HFPA had no Black members, did Hollywood go into outrage mode. Netflix and Amazon stopped working with the group, Tom Cruise gave back his three Globes and NBC, which had broadcast the award ceremony for decades, dropped the show for 2022. Nevertheless, Todd Boehly, a sports and entertainment billionaire, stepped in and purchased the HFPA, promising to turn it into a proper business. And on Jan. 10, the Globes ceremony will return to NBC for its 80th edition.

In short order, the Globes have gone from the brink of disaster to business as usual. Hollywood’s pre-Globe parties are back, and Variety reports that A-list nominees from Steven Spielberg to James Cameron will walk the red carpet. Still, the Globes’ luster has yet to fully return. Cruise seems unlikely to show (despite two nominations for his box-office smash “Top Gun: Maverick”), and Brendan Fraser, a strong contender for best dramatic actor in “The Whale,” has sworn not to attend. (Fraser has accused a former HFPA president of groping him.) As for the show’s host, it’s Jerrod Carmichael, an Emmy-winning comedian but far from a household name.

Finally, there are the awards themselves. As ever, the nominations are a mixed bag, with surprising inclusions (Ana de Armas is up for best dramatic actress in the widely panned “Blonde”), odd categorizations (even by Globes standards, how is “Elvis” not a musical?) and poor optics (in a strong year for female directors, none were nominated). Newsday’s picks in 10 high-profile races are below; some seem like a sure thing, others could be a coin toss. Did we mention that the Globes were unpredictable?

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This image released by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment shows Gabriel LaBelle in a scene from "The Fabelmans." Credit: AP/Merie Weismiller Wallace

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

WHO SHOULD WIN “The Fabelmans.” Though not the most topical or timely movie, Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical drama brims with love, warmth and gratitude – feelings that seem in short supply these days.

WHO WILL WIN “The Fabelmans.”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

This image released by Focus Features shows Cate Blanchett in a scene from "Tar." Credit: AP

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

WHO SHOULD WIN Blanchett. As the fictional orchestra conductor Lydia Tár, Blanchett wields her baton -- literally and metaphorically -- with such confidence that you’d swear the movie was a real-life biopic.

WHO WILL WIN Blanchett.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Brendan Fraser in "The Whale." Credit: A24/A24

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

WHO SHOULD WIN Fraser, playing a morbidly obese recluse. It’s a terrific turn from an actor we were in danger of forgetting.

WHO WILL WIN Fraser. A win for the aggrieved star could be seen as a goodwill gesture from a reformed organization.

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Brendan Gleeson in "The Banshees of Inisherin." Credit: AP

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle Of Sadness”

WHO SHOULD WIN “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Martin McDonagh reunites his “In Bruges” stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in this small-scale but deep-reaching dramedy.

WHO WILL WIN “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

From left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." Credit: TNS/Allyson Riggs/A24

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

WHO SHOULD WIN Robbie. The movie is a mess, Robbie cuts through the chaos as Nellie LaRoy, a street-smart cookie with Tinseltown dreams.

WHO WILL WIN Yeoh. The long-admired actress is overdue for a gold statue. This is her first Globe nomination, and a nod from the Oscars seems likely to follow.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Colin Farrell in a scene from "The Banshees of Inisherin." Credit: AP

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

WHO SHOULD WIN Farrell, who turns in a funny, touching performance as an amiable Irishman suddenly rejected by his best friend.

WHO WILL WIN Farrell.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Credit: Marvel Studios

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle Of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

WHO SHOULD WIN Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda of Wakanda with unquestionable authority. It isn’t easy bringing gravitas to a Marvel movie.

WHO WILL WIN Curtis, who plays an IRS inspector swept up in an alternate universe. She’ll be one of several Globe wins for this oddball indie hit.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." Credit: A24 Films/Allyson Riggs

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

WHO SHOULD WIN Quan. The kid who played Short Round in the second “Indiana Jones” movie is all grown up and now playing a middle-aged man trying to hold onto his wife. He’s a steady heartbeat in an otherwise frenetic comedy.

WHO WILL WIN Quan.

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

This image released by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment shows Steven Spielberg on the set of "The Fabelmans." Credit: AP/Merie Weismiller Wallace

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

WHO SHOULD WIN Spielberg. This could be a close race, but the old master will be tough to beat – especially when he’s tugging our heartstrings with his first truly personal film.

WHO WILL WIN Spielberg.

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

Rihanna attends the premiere of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 26, 2022. Credit: EPA-EFE / Shutterstock / CAROLINE BREHMAN

“Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”

“Ciao Papa,” from “Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio”

“Hold My Hand,” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR”

WHO SHOULD WIN “Lift Me Up.” It’s a tad solemn for a superhero theme, but Rihanna’s gospel-inflected ballad serves as an elegy for the late Chadwick Boseman – always and forever the original Black Panther.

WHO WILL WIN “Lift Me Up.”