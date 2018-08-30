Alan Alda to be honored at this year's Hamptons International Film Festival

Actor-filmmaker Alan Alda will receive the Dick Cavett Artistic Champion Award at the 26th annual Hamptons International Film Festival.

Water Mill resident Alda, a visiting professor at Stony Brook University's School of Journalism, where the Center for Communicating Science is named after him, will be honored at Guild Hall in East Hampton during the Oct. 4-8 festival, which will take place across five venues both in that town and Southampton.

"Alan Alda is one of those now rare actors who in his career continues to distinguish himself on Broadway, in films and on television," said actor Alec Baldwin, the festival's co-chairman, in a statement. "Of course, most people remember Alda for his starring role in the seminal TV series 'M*A*S*H,' but Alda is also great in the movies and on stage."

Alda has amassed 34 Emmy Award nominations, winning five statuettes for writing, directing and starring in the serio-comic Korean War doctor series "M*A*S*H," as well as another for a supporting role on "The West Wing." He has starred in and directed movies including "Sweet Liberty" (1986), which shot in Southampton, on Main Street in Sag Harbor and at the Adventureland amusement park in Farmingdale. His Broadway performances include the 2005 revival of "Glengarry Glen Ross" and, most recently, the 2014 revival of "Love Letters."

The festival also announced that Damien Chazelle, who won the best director Academy Award for 2016's "La La Land," would appear at Guild Hall for the Saturday Night Centerpiece Film screening of his upcoming "First Man," a drama about the Apollo 11 moon landing, starring Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy and Corey Stoll. The movie's screenwriter, Josh Singer, also will attend.

Additionally, two-time Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón's "Roma," a semiautobiographical tale set in early 1970s Mexico City, will screen in the Spotlight section on Oct. 7, with producer Gabriela Rodriguez in attendance.

As previously announced, Sara Colangelo's "The Kindergarten Teacher," starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, is the festival’s opening-night film.