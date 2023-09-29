Hamptons International Film Festival features new films with Natalie Portman, Bradley Cooper, Nicolas Cage, more

Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Nicolas Cage and dozens of other stars will appear on screen at the 31st Hamptons International Film Festival, which runs Oct. 5 through 12.

Usually, some of those stars would appear on various red carpets, too. With the actors’ strike now in its fourth month and actors still not publicizing their films, however, festivals all over the world have had to do without their star power — and the Hamptons is no exception.

“At this point, what’s done is done with our planning,” said David Nugent, the festival’s artistic director. If the strike were suddenly resolved, he added, the festival stands ready to move quickly and make room for new guests. “We’d love to have as many creative people as possible here,” Nugent said.

There will be plenty of those in any case. One is Paul Simon, who’ll sit for a live interview on behalf of his new documentary, “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon,” directed by Alex Gibney. Todd Haynes, director of “May December,” starring Natalie Portman as an actor doing research on a problematic role, will also sit for a live interview and accept the festival’s Achievement in Directing Award. Celine Song, director of this year’s art-house hit “Past Lives” (which will play as a Special Screening), will accept the festival’s Breakthrough Artist Award. There’ll also be overseas stars, independent film actors and documentary subjects who don’t fall under the complicated rules of the strike.

Here are a few highlights from this year’s festival:

NYAD (Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., East Hampton Middle School)

The opening-night film tells the true story of athlete Diana Nyad (Annette Bening), who at the age of 60 attempts a 110-mile swim from Cuba to Florida. Jodie Foster plays her coach, Bonnie Stoll.

THE OLD OAK (Oct. 6 at 2 p.m., East Hampton Regal UA) After more than 25 features, director Ken Loach, 87, delivers what may be his last: A drama about a northern England mining town that becomes home to a group of Syrian refugees. With Dave Turner and Ebla Mari.

20,000 SPECIES OF BEES (Oct. 6 at 5:15 p.m., East Hampton Regal UA) A Basque family’s tradition of beekeeping is passed down through women — and perhaps to 8-year-old Aitor (Sofía Otero), who though male at birth identifies as a girl.

IN RESTLESS DREAMS: THE MUSIC OF PAUL SIMON (Oct. 6 at 5:15 p.m., East Hampton Middle School)

Alex Gibney’s three-and-a-half-hour documentary traces the entirety of Simon’s prolific career, from his folk-duo days with Art Garfunkel to the making of his latest album, “Seven Psalms.”

THE PERSIAN VERSION (Oct. 6 at 7:45 p.m., East Hampton Regal UA) A comedy about an Iranian-American woman (Layla Mohammadi) trying to juggle the demands of her family with a secret romantic life. Director Maryam Keshavarz will attend the screening.

ALL OF US STRANGERS (Oct. 6 at 8:30 p.m., Sag Harbor Cinema)

A London man is drawn back to his suburban hometown, where his dead parents are somehow still alive. With Paul Mescal, Andrew Scott and Claire Foy. Directed by Andrew Haigh (“45 Years”).

DREAM SCENARIO (Oct. 6 at 8:45 p.m., East Hampton Regal UA)

Nicolas Cage plays an evolutionary biology professor who suddenly begins appearing in millions of people’s dreams. With Julianne Nicholson and Tim Meadows. Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

STORY & PICTURES BY (Oct. 7 at 1 p.m., East Hampton Library) A documentary on the world of children’s literature. This is the film’s world premiere; director Joanna Rudnick and illustrator Christian Robinson will attend the screening, which includes a reception.

AMERICAN FICTION (Oct. 7 at 2:15 p.m., East Hampton Regal UA)

A struggling author (Jeffrey Wright) pens an intentionally terrible novel that unexpectedly becomes a literary sensation. With Issa Rae and Sterling K. Brown. Directed by Cord Jefferson.

FINGERNAILS (Oct. 7 at 6:15 p.m., East Hampton Regal UA) Despite a new technology that can confirm true love, Anna (Jessie Buckley, “Women Talking”) begins questioning her relationship with Ryan (Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”). Directed and co-written by Christos Nikou.

THE HOLDOVERS (Oct. 7 at 8:15 p.m., East Hampton Middle School)

Paul Giamatti and director Alexander Payne (“Sideways”) reunite for this comedy-drama about a grouchy prep school instructor who is forced to stay on campus with a handful of students during Christmas break.

MAY DECEMBER (Oct. 8 at 5 p.m., East Hampton Middle School)

Julianne Moore and Charles Melton play a once-notorious couple who must dig up the past when an actor (Natalie Portman) arrives to do research for a film based on their story. Directed by Todd Haynes (“Carol”).

FANCY DANCE (Oct. 8 at 3 p.m., Southampton Arts Center) Lily Gladstone, of Martin Scorsese’s upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon,” plays a Native American hustler searching for her missing sister (Isabel Deroy-Olson).

THESE DAYS (Oct. 8 at 5:15 p.m., East Hampton Regal UA) In the Salvadoran community of Brentwood, a young muralist (Billy Mayorga Reyes) becomes involved in a local anti-gang initiative. Director Junior Gonzalez will attend this screening.

RON DELSENER PRESENTS (Oct. 10 at 5:15 p.m., East Hampton Regal UA) A documentary on the New York rock promoter whose memorable shows range from the Beatles at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium to David Bowie at Carnegie Hall.

THE ZONE OF INTEREST (Oct. 10 at 8:15 p.m., East Hampton Regal UA) Rudolf Höss strives to build a good life for his wife and children. Their elegant dream house is located just a few yards from Auschwitz, where he is camp commandant. With Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller. Written and directed by Jonathan Glazer from the novel by Martin Amis.

MAESTRO (Oct. 12 at 7:45 and 8:15 p.m., East Hampton Regal UA) The closing-night film looks into the private lives of the iconic symphony conductor Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper, also directing) and his wife, Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan). With Maya Hawke and Sarah Silverman.