'Hobbit' leads box office for a third week

"The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" continues to rule them all at the box office, staying on top for a third straight week and capping a record-setting $10.8 billion year in moviegoing.

The Warner Bros. fantasy epic from director Peter Jackson, based on the beloved J.R.R. Tolkien novel, made nearly $33 million this weekend, according to The Associated Press, despite serious competition from some much-anticipated newcomers. It's now made $222.7 million domestically alone.

Two big holiday movies -- and potential Academy Awards contenders -- also had strong openings. Quentin Tarantino's Western-blaxploitation mashup "Django Unchained" came in second place for the weekend with $30.7 million. The Weinstein Co. revenge comedy, starring Jamie Foxx as a slave in the Civil War South and Christoph Waltz as the bounty hunter who frees him and then makes him his partner, has earned $64 million since its Christmas Day opening.

And in third place with $28 million was "Les Misérables," based on the international musical sensation and the Victor Hugo novel of strife and uprising in 19th century France. The Universal Pictures film, with a cast of A-listers led by Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Russell Crowe has made $67.5 million domestically and $116.2 million worldwide since debuting on Christmas.