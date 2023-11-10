Holiday movie preview: 'The Color Purple,' 'Aquaman,' 'Hunger Games,' 24 more

Raise your hand if you think the holiday movie season seem a little… quiet.

Because of the SAG-AFTRA strike (which has now been tentatively settled), actors were unable to publicize their movies, so it might seem that not a creature in Hollywood is stirring. Some of the year’s big titles (like “Dune: Part Two”) have been pushed into 2024, and there’s a sense that we’ve already seen the front-runner for the Best Picture Oscar (that’s you, “Oppenheimer”).

Nevertheless, this holiday season will be far from silent. For starters, there's a prequel to “The Hunger Games” and a sequel to “Aquaman.” Glen Powell, the rising star from “Top Gun: Maverick,” will try his hand at a rom-com (titled “Anyone But You”). And that old Hollywood standby, the biopic, is so popular this season – with “Napoleon,” “Ferrari” and “Maestro” – that we’ll even see a fictional one: “Wonka,” with Timothée Chalamet in the title role.

All told there are roughly a dozen wide releases lined up for the last weeks of 2023, from Eli Roth’s horror flick “Thanksgiving” to Disney’s animated “Wish.” Art-house theaters should also have their screens full with prestige titles like the Martin Amis adaptation “The Zone of Interest” and a new drama from Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”). And while early December is usually a slow period, we have three words for you: Beyoncé’s concert movie.

Here are 27 big releases for the 2023 holiday season:

NOV. 17

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES

In this prequel, a young Coriolanus Snow – future president of Panem — takes an impoverished girl under his wing. Starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”).

MAY DECEMBER An older wife and her much younger husband (Julianne Moore, Charles Melton) must dredge up their scandalous past when an actor (Natalie Portman) arrives to prepare for a film about their lives. Directed by Todd Haynes (“Carol”). (Streams Dec. 1 on Netflix)

NEXT GOAL WINS

As soccer’s World Cup approaches, the American Samoa team — ranked one of the world’s worst – seeks help from a down-and-out coach (Michael Fassbender). Based on the 2014 documentary. Directed by Taika Waititi.

SALTBURN Adrift at Oxford, young Oliver (Barry Keoghan) falls under the spell of a sophisticated classmate, Felix (Jacob Elordi). Written and directed by Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”).

THANKSGIVING The latest from horror director Eli Roth (“Hostel”) centers on a Pilgrim-hatted killer who skewers his victims on Turkey Day. In Plymouth, Mass., no less. Starring Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey.

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER The animated franchise goes meta as grouchy Branch (Justin Timberlake) reveals a secret: He was once in a boy band. It’s up to Poppy (Anna Kendrick) to get them back together. With Camila Cabello and Amy Schumer.

NOV. 22

DREAM SCENARIO Nicolas Cage plays a shlubby biology professor who finds fame when he suddenly appears in millions of people’s dreams. With Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera and Tim Meadows.

LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND

In an isolated Hamptons vacation home, two couples begin to suspect that an apocalypse is taking place outside their door. Starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke. After a limited theatrical release, the movie will debut on Netflix Dec. 8.

MAESTRO

Bradley Cooper directs himself as Leonard Bernstein and Carey Mulligan as the conductor’s wife, Felicia Montealegre. It streams Dec. 20 on Netflix.

NAPOLEON

Joaquin Phoenix plays the divisive French Emperor and Vanessa Kirby is his Josephine in Ridley Scott’s IMAX-sized biopic. The theatrical cut runs more than two hours; Scott wants to release a four-hour version on Apple TV+.

WISH

Disney’s animated feature is set in the magical kingdom of Rosas, where young Asha (Ariana DeBose) must defend her community against the tyrannical King Magnifico (Chris Pine).

DEC. 1

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE A chronicle of the singer’s 2023 world tour, from its inception to its final date. Like “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” this film is being distributed by AMC Theatres.

SILENT NIGHT A gang shooting leaves a boy dead and a father (Joel Kinnaman) who can no longer speak – and seeks revenge. Directed by Hong Kong action-icon John Woo (“Face/Off,” “Hard Boiled”).

DEC. 8

MAGAZINE DREAMS Jonathan Majors (“Creed III”) plays a bodybuilder whose pursuit of perfection could lead to permanent damage. With Haley Bennett and Harriet Sansom Harris.

POOR THINGS

Emma Stone reunites with director Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Favourite”) to play Bella, a woman who is brought back to life by Dr. Baxter (Willem Dafoe) but proves impossible to control. With Mark Ruffalo and Jerrod Carmichael.

DEC. 15

AMERICAN FICTION Jeffrey Wright plays a frustrated author who writes an intentionally bad book – only to watch it become a literary sensation. Adapted from a Percival Everett novel by writer-director Cord Jefferson, in his feature debut.

WONKA

Following Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, Timothée Chalamet dons the top hat of the eccentric chocolatier created by Roald Dahl. This is an all-new origin story from director Paul King, of the “Paddington” films. With original songs by UK cult favorite Neil Hannon.

THE ZONE OF INTEREST Rudolf (Christian Friedel) and Hedwig (Sandra Hüller) strive to build a good life for their children in their home next to his workplace, Auschwitz. Written and directed by Jonathan Glazer (“Under the Skin”) from the novel by Martin Amis.

DEC. 22

ALL OF US STRANGERS A lonely Londoner revisits his hometown, where his long-dead parents seem somehow still alive. With Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal. Written and directed by Andrew Haigh (“45 Years”) from a novel by Taichi Yamada.

ANYONE BUT YOU Two hotties (Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney) whose first date goes cold find themselves paired up at a wedding in Australia. Directed by Will Gluck (“Friends with Benefits”).

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM

The amphibious superhero (Jason Momoa) teams up with his brother (Patrick Wilson as Orm) to defeat the vengeful Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). With Amber Heard.

FREUD’S LAST SESSION On the eve of World War II, a theological debate between Sigmund Freud (Anthony Hopkins) and C.S. Lewis (Matthew Goode) turns personal.

THE IRON CLAW

The true story of the Von Erich family wrestling dynasty. With Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Maura Tierney. Written and directed by Sean Durkin (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”).

MIGRATION An animated adventure about the Mallard family’s attempt to fly south – all the way to Jamaica. With the voices of Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks and Awkwafina. Mike White (“School of Rock”) wrote the screenplay.

DEC. 25

THE BOYS IN THE BOAT George Clooney directs this drama about the University of Washington’s quest for rowing team gold at the 1936 Olympics. With Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner.

THE COLOR PURPLE

The stage musical version of Alice Walker’s novel about the struggles of African American women in the Jim Crow South comes to the screen. With Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and Halle Bailey. Directed by Blitz Bazawule.

FERRARI Adam Driver plays the Italian racer and automaker Enzo Ferrari during a turbulent summer in 1957. With Penélope Cruz as his wife, Laura. Directed by Michael Mann.