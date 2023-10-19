10 best horror movies to stream right now: 'M3gan,' 'Last Exorcism,' more



October and scary movies go together like ghosts and goblins — or do they?

It turns out the month of Halloween isn’t always a bonanza for horror movies. Of the 25 highest-grossing horror films released since 1995, only four came out in October according to data from The Numbers, a box-office tracking site. Of those four, the highest is 2002’s “The Ring,” which took in $129 million — and even that movie is only No. 7 on the list.

As for the current month, there are only two horror films from major studios in wide release: “The Exorcist: Believer,” which arrived Oct. 1, and “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” which is due Oct. 27. Maybe there wasn’t room for many more, as the studios seemed too scared to put any big movies up against “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” on Oct. 13. As a result, Swift’s concert movie had that weekend almost entirely to itself.

One sure-fire place to find some good scary movies at the moment: your favorite streaming platform. Here are some recommendations that are slightly off the beaten track but readily available on major platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, Hulu, Tubi, YouTube and Google Play.

BEST KILLER DOLL

M3GAN (2023)

(from left), Gemma (Allison Williams) and Cady (Violet McGraw) in "M3GAN," directed by Gerard Johnstone. Credit: Universal Pictures/Geoffrey Short

What’s scarier than a doll possessed by Satan? One possessed by technology! In “M3GAN,” a life-like A.I. robot (Amie Donald) befriends a lonely tween (Violet McGraw) and becomes fiercely protective — even murderous. There’s a reason this little movie became a $181 million hit (and a TikTok sensation): It’s a smart, fun, jump-in-your-seat treat.

BEST 'EXORCIST' KNOCK-OFF

The Last Exorcism (2010)

"The Last Exorcism": foreground: Ashley Bell, rear l-r: Patrick Fabian, Louis Herthum, Caleb Landry Jones. Credit: Lions Gate/Everett Collection

Finally, a clever twist on the 1973 classic! Patrick Fabian plays Cotton Marcus, a Southern preacher who is about to expose himself as a fraud — until he encounters what appears to be a genuine demonic possession. A twisty-turny story and a fine cast (including a young Caleb Landry Jones) make this lesser-known title worth finding.

BEST ELEVATED HORROR

Hereditary (2018)

Toni Collette in "Hereditary." Credit: A24/ Everett Collection



Doesn’t “elevated” usually just mean “arty?” Here, it might also describe your heart rate. Ari Aster’s directorial debut, about a young man (Alex Wolff) who causes an unspeakable tragedy, combines disorienting camerawork, a dreamlike narrative and shocking gore to create one of the most upsetting movies you’ll ever see. Not for the faint of heart.

BEST HORROR WESTERN

Bone Tomahawk (2015)



Not many movies fit this definition, even if you go all the way back to 1966’s “Billy the Kid vs. Dracula.” Top of the list, then, is S. Craig Zahler’s grisly story about a small-town posse (led by Kurt Russell) trying to rescue hostages from a clan of cannibals. Danny Peary, the Sag Harbor-based author of “Cult Movies,” counts it among his recent favorites. With Richard Jenkins, Patrick Wilson and David Arquette.

BEST HORROR MOVIE ABOUT THE BANKING CRISIS

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

from left: Lorna Raver and Alison Lohman from Universal Pictures' 2009 movie "Drag Me To Hell." Credit: Universal Pictures/Everett Collection



When an ambitious loan officer (Alison Lohman) refuses to save an old woman’s home, she is cursed for eternity — unless she can pass the curse to some other sucker. Director Sam Raimi and his brother wrote this story years before the Great Recession, but timing is everything: After the film premiered at Cannes (!) it was praised for its themes of greed and selfishness. It’s also a freaky, shriek-worthy delight.

MOST UNDERRATED

Crimson Peak (2015)

Universal Pictures film with Jessica Chastain and Tom Hiddleston in "Crimson Peak", 2015. Credit: Alamy Stock Photo/Universal Pictures/Pictorial Press Ltd



Even with a name-brand director like Guillermo del Toro and two acclaimed stars — Mia Wasikowska as a rich American and Tom Hiddleston as a baronet who whisks her away to England — this lavish-looking production got snubbed by audiences. Here’s a contrary opinion: With its air of decadent luxury and moral rot (Jessica Chastain plays the baronet’s possessive sister), “Crimson Peak” is a ravishing gothic chiller worthy of Edgar Allan Poe.

BEST SCI-FI HORROR

The Thing (1982)

Kurt Russell in Universal Pictures' "The Thing", 1982. Credit: Alamy Stock Photo/Universal Pictures



In an Antarctic research station, several men discover a creature that can take over and replicate any being. “Alien” may be the classier film, but John Carpenter’s tightly scripted B-movie is scarier, wilder and waaaay gorier. It was a bit too much for audiences, who clearly preferred “E.T.” (released the same month), but “The Thing” remains an absolute hair-raiser and a howling good time. With Kurt Russell, Keith David and Wilford Brimley.

BEST HORROR COMEDY

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

David Naughton in "An American Werewolf in London." Credit: Universal/Everett Collection

Most horror comedies are more funny than scary. Not this one. Director John Landis keeps the balance 50-50 as he tells the story of a young Yank (David Naughton) who ventures onto a foggy English moor and is transformed — literally. The man-into-wolf effects, courtesy of latex maestro Rick Baker, won the first-ever Oscar for best makeup.

SCARIEST ABC MOVIE OF THE WEEK

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (1973)

A young housewife (Kim Darby, “True Grit”) moves into an old mansion and finds that it’s already occupied — by miniature creatures living in the fireplace! Despite the goofy premise and bargain-basement goblin-costumes, this TV movie was scary enough to traumatize a generation of ‘70s kids (including Guillermo del Toro, who remade it in 2011). Less widely available than others on this list, but you can rent it on YouTube and Google Play.

MOST MALIGNED

Peeping Tom (1960)

Carl Boehm, Anna Massey in "Peeping Tom" (1960). Credit: Everett Collection



After decades as one of England’s most beloved directors, Michael Powell made this skin-crawler about a serial killer who films his victims’ final moments. Appalled viewers at the premiere reportedly avoided shaking Powell’s hand, and his career never fully recovered. Banned in parts of Europe and barely seen in the U.S., “Peeping Tom” languished until Martin Scorsese helped rerelease it in 1978. It’s now considered a forerunner to the modern slasher film and an overall masterpiece.