‘House of Cards’ Kate Mara portrays Marine hero in new film

It’s hard to identify Kate Mara’s special ability to seem . . . not so special. That innate, intangible Everywoman quality works especially in her favor playing the title role in her latest film, “Megan Leavey.”

Based on a true story, the movie — premiering June 9 — centers on a lost, lonely young woman from upstate Rockland County who joins the Marines, and develops a deep, dramatic bond with a military combat dog as the two are deployed in Iraq. Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, the film co-stars Northport native Edie Falco and Bradley Whitford as Megan’s estranged parents, and Ramón Rodriguez as a fellow Jarhead.

Raised in Bedford, in Westchester County, Mara, 34, had an anything-but-ordinary childhood. One of four siblings (including another actress, Rooney Mara), Kate comes from NFL royalty — her Dad’s family founded the Giants and Mom’s the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kate Mara scored major points in her breakout role as political reporter Zoe Barnes on “House of Cards” (fans still can barely breathe thinking about that scene — and if you don’t know you’ll get no spoilers here). She’ll play Mary Jo Kopechne in the upcoming thriller “Chappaquiddick.” She’s engaged to British actor Jamie Bell.

So you’re shooting the scene where the Marines are training their dogs to attack. Your job is to be the bad guy — to stand there while a dog lunges for you, fangs bared, leaping for your butt. The director yells “Action!” and you’re thinking . . .

I’m in good hands. There were a lot of people looking out for me, and there was a lot of padding — and movie magic. The dog was holding on to a stuffed animal in the back of my pants. It was more funny than anything else. I don’t think I’ve ever seen more crew members with their cellphones out recording the scene.

Tell me about your co-star, Varco, who plays combat dog Rex.

We first met at a park near my house in Los Angeles. There were three dogs in the film but he was our star. I had to get used to being in control of a large German shepherd. I grew up with dogs, and have two of my own, but they’re smaller, and I’m quite petite.

How’d you get to know each other?

We were trained like an actual K-9 unit would be trained to hunt for bombs. We hunted for treats, which we hid everywhere. I definitely gave him a lot of positive reinforcement when he found things — that’s part of the training. But I wasn’t always cuddling him in a corner. He had to really listen to me. Our bond came through this experience of learning something new together. And being excited when we’d find something. It happened quickly. There’s a scene where I’m crying quietly, not making a sound, with tears coming down my cheeks, and he looked at me during the take, and just started licking the tears. At that moment, everyone went, “Oh, they’re bonded. He cares.” It was just . . . so . . . lovely.

Beautiful. Did you learn something about dogs you didn’t expect?

I have so much respect for the dogs in the Marines’ K-9 unit. I’m so proud to be a part of this film for that reason. People will learn what these animals do for us — and not by choice. These dogs don’t have a choice. And they don’t get honored enough. They’re remarkable.

You must have felt pressure playing a real person — and a Marine, at that.

Oh, yes. You want to do them justice. I was nervous meeting her for the first time. But we spoke on the phone beforehand, and I could tell how down-to-earth she was. I thought she might be guarded, from her combat experience. But when we met, it felt like I’d known her for years.

I had the pleasure of interviewing your fiance last year, and he mentioned, being British, he’d never seen a football game before he met you.

Yes. It’s one of the nicest things someone has ever done for me — when we started dating, he surprised me. One night, he had one of his American friends over to his house to watch I don’t know how many old Giants games. The next day, he called and said, “Well, I know all about football now.” He probably knows more than I do. He’s a true football fan now.

My dad’s a major fan. He’s known as “Joe Giants.”

I love it!

One of my biggest memories is attending games as a kid. Near the end of the last quarter, if the Giants were losing, you’d see people leaving the stadium, and my dad would stand and yell at them: “Where you goin’? They’re gonna turn it around! You’re gonna miss it!”

No way! [She bursts out laughing.]

As you know, more than once, in the last two minutes, they did. The fans around us who’d stayed would shake my Dad’s hand.

That’s so cool. I love hearing that. He’s a true fan.

I guess you get more than your fair share of crazy fans sharing their stories.

Not much, because I live in California. It’s hard living there. During football season, we just want to be on the East Coast. Hey — tell your dad I say thanks for the Giants support.