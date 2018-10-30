Jennifer Lawrence starting production company, and more movie news

WHO Jennifer Lawrence

THE DEAL The Oscar-winning actress has launched her own production company, according to Deadline. Lawrence’s Excellent Cadaver has a first-look agreement with Makeready, an indie studio that is already associated with Universal. Even before establishing her own company, Lawrence was serving as a producer, notably on two upcoming projects: Adam McKay’s “Bad Blood,” in which she plays Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of the now-defunct medical startup Theranos, and Ron Howard’s “Zelda,” in which she stars as Zelda Fitzgerald.

WHO Toni Collette

THE MOVIE “Knives Out”

THE DEAL The acclaimed actress has joined Rian Johnson’s upcoming mystery, Variety reports. The film is being described as a modern-day whodunit with a cast that already includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas and Lakeith Stanfield. Collette wowed critics in “Heredity,” an art-house horror hit released earlier this year; she earned an Oscar nomination for playing the mother of a supernaturally gifted boy in 1999’s “The Sixth Sense.”

THE MOVIE “Mamma Mia!”

THE DEAL The ABBA musical returns to theaters this month to celebrate its 10th anniversary and piggyback on the success of the hit sequel that came out this summer. Phyllida Lloyd’s original film stars Meryl Streep as a freewheeling mom who isn’t sure which of three men may have sired her daughter (Amanda Seyfried). Fueled by such classic ABBA tracks as “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo” and “Chiquitita,” the film became a smash in 2008, earning $609.8 million worldwide according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

INFO Sunday and Tuesday, for local theaters, show times and tickets, go to fathomevents.com