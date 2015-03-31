Johnny Depp injury, recovery delay 'Pirates' filming

Johnny Depp's hand surgery and recuperation are delaying production of "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" for longer than originally envisioned. The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that about half of the estimated 400 crew-members on the movie's Australian set learned last week there would be no work for at least two weeks.

Production is set to resume April 15 provided Depp, 51, can return by then. The star, who reprises his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the fifth film in the $3.7 billion global franchise, flew to the United States for surgery on March 10 after suffering an off-set injury.

The Disney movie remains scheduled for a July 7, 2017, release.