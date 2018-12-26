Jordan Peele gifts horror fans with first 'Us' trailer on Christmas

Just when you thought there were no presents left under the tree, Jordan Peele went and dropped a gift of his own online.

Early Christmas morning, the “Get Out” director unveiled the trailer for his next horror flick, “Us,” which will hit theaters March 15. The Universal Pictures release has been shrouded in mystery ever since it was announced, and once the trailer was posted Tuesday morning, it quickly became a top trending topic on Twitter.

The film, which stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, follows a family whose Northern California beach vacation goes south when they realize they are under attack by haunted versions of themselves. In the trailer, we watch as one of the family’s kids wanders off on the beach and runs into a male figure frozen in the sand. This must be a bad sign, because before long, the foursome’s terrifying doppelgängers — apparently creepy monsters deemed “the Tethered” — turn up at the family’s beachside casa to stalk them.

Peele, of course, is coming off a big year: After grossing more than $176 million at the domestic box office, “Get Out” was honored at the Oscars for original screenplay. The genre film was lauded for raising a cultural discussion about race, though Peele says that isn’t what he’s hoping to do with “Us.” “It is instead about something that I feel has become an undeniable truth. And that is the simple fact that we are our own worst enemies,” he told the Hollywood Reporter.