Joss Whedon in talks to direct upcoming Batgirl movie, report says

Joss Whedon, the director-screenwriter of the two “Avengers” movies and the creator of TV’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” is in talks to write, direct and produce a Batgirl movie for Warner Bros., Newsday contributor Frank Lovece reports.

The Hollywood Reporter said Thursday, March 30, that Whedon, 52, would work with Warner executives Toby Emmerich, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns on the stand-alone film starring the DC Comics superheroine.

The character first appeared in print in 1967 and was played by Yvonne Craig on the 1960s “Batman” TV series and by Alicia Silverstone in the 1997 feature “Batman & Robin.”