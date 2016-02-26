Joy Mangano, LIer whom Jennifer Lawrence played in 'Joy,' prepares for the Oscars

On Thursday night, Miracle Mop inventor Joy Mangano, 60, rolled out a red carpet at a pre-Oscar party for family, friends and customers at her Huntington restaurant Porto Vivo.

On Sunday, the longtime St. James resident and famous HSN pitchwoman will walk the real-life, star-studded red carpet at the Academy Awards where Jennifer Lawrence, who plays Mangano in “Joy,” the rags-to-riches movie inspired by her life, is nominated for an Oscar.

“It’s such an honor,” said Mangano. But at first, she was thinking about not attending. “I believed it was Jennifer’s night,” but then, she said, “The Academy called and said, ‘We’ll give you orchestra seats,’ and of course, I said ‘yes.’ I am very excited, we’ve all watched the stars pulling up in a car, getting off on the red carpet, and from my business, I know people there.”

These include red carpet fashion commentator Giuliana Rancic and Maria Menounos who will be interviewing Mangano along with other stars. “I’m even having lunch with Jennifer’s mom on Saturday,” said Mangano. “It’s like a whole new adopted family.”

And while the stars will have their moments in the spotlight, shhhh, so will Mangano, who’s sworn to secrecy but said: “I’ll give you a tip. There will be some kind of acknowledgment for the real people in the audience from 2015.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

That’s all well and good, but what’s an Oscar night without a fancy frock? She hasn’t settled on a dress yet — at the moment, there are three backups, Mangano said.

Her fashion expert daughter Jackie Miranne, 30, reveals that gowns by Ralph Lauren, Carolina Herrera and Alexander McQueen are in the running. “My goal was to keep her in anything that wasn’t black,” said Miranne, who is the designated family stylist and also her mother’s date to the Oscars.

Despite all the Oscar buzz, Mangano was relishing her red-carpet restaurant party. “This is my whole story. I was born and raised on Long Island. We cannot forget from whence we came.”