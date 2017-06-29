‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ trailer drops, revealing Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black’s roles

The most dangerous game is about to be played again. On Thursday, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the first official trailer for “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” the follow-up to the 1995 Robin Williams adventure movie, which this time stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black.

While the original was about some kids who find a strange board game, this update involves teenagers who discover a Nintendo-like game console with a virtual game that has some extreme moves. As the players each pick a game character, they then get to inhabit that person’s body.

In the trailer, one teen (Madison Iseman), who takes on the Jack Black character, shouts “I’m an overweight, middle-aged man!”

Black is also shown on the verge of being devoured by a hippo. The characters also encounter stampedes, explosions, helicopters and more as they fight for survival.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle arrives in theaters on Dec. 20.