Kyra Sedgwick discusses 'The Possession'

Meet the dybbuk -- a wrathful spirit that's as much a part of Jewish tradition as exorcism is for Catholics. And Emmy winner Kyra Sedgwick has seen one up close and personal.

Haven't heard of dybbukim? Surf the Web more. A 2010 YouTube video showed an alleged case of dybbuk possession from Israel. And a newspaper article in 2004 documented the strange history of an antique wooden box said to contain a dybbuk -- being sold on eBay.

Now there's "The Possession," a new horror film out Friday, starring Sedgwick and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as newly divorced parents of a young girl (promising Canadian newcomer Natasha Calis) who finds an odd, ancient box at a yard sale and . . . well . . . things get weirder by the minute.

If only Sedgwick could've whipped out her TV alter-ego, expert homicide interrogator Brenda Leigh Johnson, from "The Closer." That show took its final bow this month after seven seasons, but, oh, think how Brenda could've dealt with that dybbuk if she could've just gotten it inside her interrogation room.

So the moral here is . . . steer clear of yard sales. If the kid had never picked up that box . . .

Hell, yeah.

Actually, what appealed to you about this horror film?

The script. You get to know these characters . . . and the more invested you are in the characters of any horror movie, the better. And I love Jeffrey Dean Morgan -- he's a really good actor. I also watched Natasha's screen test, and she was fantastic.

You saw her screen test?

It was incredible. Actually [producer] Lee Daniels did the same thing when he wanted me to do a small part in "Precious."

By the time this interview runs, "The Closer" will have ended. What surprised you most about TV series work?

I don't think there's anything that prepares you for living with a character for that many years. I mean, the idea of playing one character for seven years is daunting. How can I keep it fresh? And yet I got deeper into her as the years went by. She's been one of the most fulfilling experiences I've ever had as an actress.

It seems Deputy Police Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson has earned a place in the pantheon of great TV detectives -- or great female characters in general.

Her legacy lives on in all of these female-driven, lead character shows. I really think she changed the landscape of television.

Must be cool to know you were part of that?

Definitely. It's . . . it's fantastic. It is -- amazing. It's the greatest gift of all, in some ways.