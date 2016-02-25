Lin-Manuel Miranda of ‘Hamilton’ in talks to join ‘Mary Poppins’ sequel, report says

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the writer, composer and star of the Broadway hit “Hamilton: An American Musical,” might join Emily Blunt in Walt Disney Pictures’ upcoming “Mary Poppins” sequel.

The Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday that Miranda, 36, was in talks for the role of Jack, a helpful lamplighter, in the original movie-musical, opposite Blunt, who turned 33 on Tuesday, as the beloved magical nanny.

The trade publication said the story will feature the now-grown Jane and Michael Banks from the classic 1964 film and P.L. Travers’ 1934 novel.

Rob Marshall (“Chicago,” “Into the Woods”) is directing, with Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman composing new songs.