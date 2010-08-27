Lohan, as a nun, guns down rednecks in 'Machete'

Say what you want about Lindsay Lohan, but don't say she can't laugh at herself.

In Robert Rodriguez's "Machete," the perpetually troubled young actress plays the exhibitionist daughter of an obsessive, nightmare father; a girl who finds the most intimate details of her life on the Web and ends up in a nun's habit, machine-gunning rednecks. Except for the machine gun, it could be a documentary.

Born in New York, raised in Merrick and Cold Spring Harbor, Lohan was a child-model and preadolescent actress, a shill for Pizza Hut among others. She's been praised for her acting talent in almost anything she's appeared in ("Just My Luck" being a possible exception). Some of her better-known films include "The Parent Trap," "Mean Girls" and "A Prairie Home Companion." And, yes, at this point, more celebrity-crazed Americans can probably name the places she's gone to rehab than the movies she's been in.

The latest in the Lohan saga: Doctors at UCLA Medical Center's rehab facility said Lohan had been misdiagnosed as having a drug addiction and should be released early. This follows the actress' serving only 14 days of a 90-sentence for violating probation for a 2007 DUI charge (short stays are common in Los Angeles for nonviolent offenders because of jail overcrowding). She was released from rehab Tuesday, and even though her mother, Dina, had told Matt Lauer recently on "Today" that the actress would likely be moving back east, a judge ordered Lohan to outpatient therapy for the next three months that will keep her in Los Angeles.