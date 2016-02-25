Long Island movie buffs predict the Oscar winners

The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences may have already decided who will take home an Oscar at Sunday’s award show, but that didn’t stop these Long Islanders from weighing in.

And who better to predict the winners on Hollywood’s biggest night than the men and women who keep the popcorn and projection machines going? These individuals have seen most, if not all, of the night’s nominated films and have factored in firsthand feedback from theatergoers in their picks.

Here’s a sampling of Oscar predictions from theater workers on Long Island in the top categories:

Jack Lowth, 19, of Fort Salonga, is a concession worker at Elwood Cinema in East Northport.

BEST PICTURE

“The Revenant” gets Lowth’s vote because of its gritty plot. “It was just a great film. When I saw it, right when I came out of the theater, I wanted to go back in and see it again.”

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Continuing his praise for “The Revenant,” Lowth says Tom Hardy deserves the trophy for his villainous portrayal of 19th-century trapper John Fitzgerald. “He really nailed the hated character.”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jennifer Jason Leigh successfully delivers “crazy” in “The Hateful Eight,” according to Salonga. “You kind of hated her, but you kind of rooted for her, too.”

Zachary Troyano, 21, is a manager and projectionist at PJ Cinemas in Port Jefferson Station.

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Pixar tends to prevail, argues Troyano, a Port Jefferson Station resident. He believes “Inside Out” will take this honor.

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Saoirse Ronan, a two-time Academy Award nominee, will take home the accolade for her portrayal of Eilis Lacey in “Brooklyn,” one of the most watched movies of the year at PJ Cinemas, Troyano says.

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE/BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Spotlight” was one of the biggest movies of the year at PJ Cinemas and Troyano predicts this will translate into Oscar wins for Mark Ruffalo in the best actor in a supporting role category and for the film’s screenplay writers.

BEST DIRECTOR

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, the first Mexican film director to be nominated for the Academy Award for best director, will take home the trophy for “The Revenant” because of the film’s “amazing cinematography,” Troyano says.

Adrianna Solis, 17, of Glen Cove, works the concession box at Glen Cove Cinemas.

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Although she would like to see Leonardo DiCaprio earn his first Oscar, Solis believes the honor should go to Bryan Cranston for his work in “Trumbo.”

BEST DIRECTOR

Solis says George Miller (“Mad Max: Fury Road”) or Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (“The Revenant”) deserve this distinction. “I’m really big on ‘The Revenant.’ ‘Mad Max’ was really interesting, and the way it was made was weird — but a good weird.”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Solis says the breakout success of “Straight Outta Compton” and the film’s ability to captivate audiences that may not have been familiar with the hip-hop group N.W.A. make it deserving of an Oscar.

Diana Castro, of Malverne, is a manager at Malverne Cinemas.

BEST PICTURE

Castro says she was impressed with all of thebest picture nominees, but the top honor should go to “The Revenant.” “I just thought cinematically it was incredible.”

BEST ACTOR IN LEADING ROLE

Castro is hopeful Leonardo DiCaprio will be rewarded for what she believes to be his best performance. “It wasn’t much dialogue, but it was amazing.”

Matt Baumback, 24, of Moriches, is the box office manager of Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington.

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Baumback predicts Brie Lawson will win her first Academy Award for her performance as Joy “Ma” Newsome in the drama, “Room.” “She has pretty much swept everything else,” Baumback says. “She’s definitely the front runner.”

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

This is the most competitive category, according to Baumback. “This is tough because Stallone won the Golden Globe, but I think that was a gimme because of the ‘Rocky’ franchise.”

Baumback would like to see Tom Hardy or Mark Ruffalo take home the Academy Award.

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

And while he believes Leonardo DiCaprio delivered his strongest performance in “The Revenant,” Baumback says the Hollywood heartthrob will have fate to thank for his win at this year’s Oscars. “I don’t think his competition was as tough this year,” Baumback says.

Raj Tawney, 28, of Commack, is the director of publicity and promotions at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington.

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Tawney believes he is part of the minority who are hoping Bryan Cranston bests Leonardo DiCaprio in this category. Tawney says DiCaprio will win because of the rumblings that he is overdue for an Oscar and because his preparation for the role was so intense.

BEST PICTURE

Since “Spotlight” resonated most with theatergoers at the Cinema Arts Centre, Tawney believes it will be named best picture. “I think ‘Spotlight’ will win because of the journalistic integrity of The Boston Globe for breaking a story like this.”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Meanwhile, Tawney says “Straight Outta Compton” should take home an award in the only category in which it was nominated and was deserving of more acknowledgment by the Academy. “I think ‘Spotlight’ will win, but I think ‘Straight Outta Compton’ should win.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misspelled Raj Tawney's last name.