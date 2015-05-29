Makeup master Rick Baker auctioning his horrors

Rick Baker, winner of the first-ever Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling for 1981's "An American Werewolf in London," is retiring from the film industry and will begin auctioning off his work tomorrow, May 29, according to the auction house Prop Store.

Baker will auction 417 items, including several zombie faces from the Michael Jackson video "Thriller," an alien baby from "Starman," the feet of Harry from "Harry and the Hendersons," several aliens from "Men in Black" and a bloated body cast of Eddie Murphy from "The Nutty Professor."

Baker, 64, has won seven Oscars for makeup and hairstyling, most recently for 2011's "Wolfman."

According to Prop Store, the estimated pre-sale value of Baker's collection is $746,100. The auction begins at 11 a.m. PST Friday, May 29, at the Hilton Universal City hotel in Los Angeles. For more information, go to propstore.com/auction.