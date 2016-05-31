Mark Salling cut from ‘Adi Shankar’s Gods and Secrets’ after child pornography charges

Actor Mark Salling, who played Noah “Puck” Puckerman on “Glee,” has been dropped from the miniseries “Adi Shankar’s Gods and Secrets” following his indictment Friday on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

The project, originally announced as a film, “will be moving forward without Mark Salling,” executive producer, co-director and co-writer Shankar said on his Facebook page Tuesday, adding, “I will personally be paying for the reshoots, and I hope that Mark finds inner peace. Furthermore, a percentage of profits from the project will go to a charity for abused children.”

Salling, 33, was arrested Dec. 29 and is free on bail.