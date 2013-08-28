Matt Damon in talks to direct 'A Foreigner'

Just like his best friend Ben Affleck, Matt Damon is looking to move behind the camera. The actor is in talks to make his directorial debut and to star in the international conspiracy thriller "A Foreigner," with a script by Chris Terrio, the screenwriter of Affleck's Oscar-winning "Argo," according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is based on a New Yorker article about a man who is gunned down in Guatemala and leaves behind a videotape after his death implicating the country's president and first lady.